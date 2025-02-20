16 C
Pawan Hans team in Kohima

KOHIMA, Feb 19: A team from Pawan Hans arrived in Kohima recently to conduct inspections under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN. The assessment focuses on infrastructure and feasibility in five districts—Tuensang, Mokokchung, Zunheboto, Kohima, and Phek—selected under the first phase of the scheme. The initiative aims to enhance regional air connectivity, improving accessibility and economic opportunities for residents in Nagaland’s remote areas.

In a meeting with the inspection team and transport officials, Transport Secretary Robert Longchari highlighted key developments and challenges. While infrastructure is largely in place, some financial approvals and minor modifications, such as fencing and helipad upgrades, remain. The government must also address legal and land acquisition hurdles before operations begin.

He emphasized that the helicopter service will significantly benefit not just district headquarters but also subdivisions, particularly in medical emergencies and subsidized transport. Given Nagaland’s challenging road infrastructure, air connectivity is expected to provide a crucial alternative.

Pawan Hans has begun evaluating the existing facilities, with plans to construct additional helipads over time. (NNN)

