Snowfall makes Nathu La pass, New Baba Mandir out of bounds for tourists

GANGTOK, Feb 19: Heavy snowfall in the high altitude of Sikkim blocked a key road that takes tourists to popular destinations Nathu La pass which lies on the China border, and New Baba Mandir, the memorial of a soldier, an official said on Wednesday.

The snowfall began late Tuesday night and intensified in the morning of Wednesday, making road travel hazardous, in the northeastern state.

- Advertisement -

“The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working to clear the blocked routes,” the official said.

Tourists, after visiting Tsomgo Lake, generally continue their journey towards Nathu La pass and New Baba Mandir, the official said.

The accumulated snow on Jawaharlal Nehru Road has made Nathula Pass and New Baba Mandir out of bounds for travellers and tourists.

However, people can travel up to Tsomgo Lake, the official said.

- Advertisement -

Located at an elevation of 12,313 ft, Tsomgo Lake, also known as Changu Lake, is a glacial lake in East Sikkim district, some 40 kilometres from the state capital Gangtok.

Nathu La, one of the highest motorable roads in the world, joins Sikkim and China at 14,450 ft above sea level.

The New Baba Mandir was built in memory of Sepoy Harbhajan Singh who died in 1968 while on border patrol duty.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with gusty winds in various parts of the Northeastern region. (PTI)