Dibrugarh Municipality’s Durga Puja showcases fisherman’s lifestyle

DIBRUGARH, Oct 20: The Dibrugarh Municipality Durga Puja Committee, one of the most popular pujas in Dibrugarh, has showcased the lifestyle of fishermen in their pandal this year. The entire pandal and the Durga idol were made from bamboo, and the theme is centered around “Fishermen and Their Livelihood.” This marks the 38th year of celebration for the Municipality Durga Puja, and the committee members have put in significant effort to ensure the smooth conduct of their puja.

The puja committee is known for its commitment to environmentally and eco-friendly themes, and this year is no exception. They used various types of lights in the pandals to depict the fishermen’s way of life.

Raju Deb, the advisor of the Municipality Durga Puja Committee, explained, “Every year, we choose innovative themes and have received numerous awards from the District administration. This year, we’ve tried something different, showcasing the lifestyle of fishermen in our pandal. We depicted how fishermen catch fish using nets and other tools, all made from bamboo. The entire pandal was crafted from bamboo.”

“A fishing boat made from bamboo and other fishing equipment were displayed in the pandal. We used lights that will captivate pandal-goers. We aimed to create unique elements, and people appreciated our themes. Every year, large crowds gather in the puja pandal to see our work. The workers came from West Bengal’s Midnapore district,” Raju added.

He continued, “We set up fish stalls in the puja pandal to display their culture and lifestyle. We hope people will enjoy our puja.”

Similarly, the Jalan Nagar Sorbojonin Durga Puja Committee, now in its 62nd year, created pandals entirely from natural materials, such as tree leaves. For several years, the committee has embraced innovative themes that attract pandal-goers.

“The puja pandal was constructed with various tree leaves, and you’ll find birds’ nests inside. We didn’t use any materials that are harmful to the environment. When you enter the puja pandal, you’ll be mesmerized by the natural park where everything is entirely natural,” explained artisan Shantu Mahapatra.

Shantu Mahapatra has been involved with the puja committee for several years and continually strives to offer different attractions to the public.

“Every year, a large number of people gather at our puja pandal to admire our work. People praise our puja for its innovative themes. Last year, we created a tribal park that received awards. This year, we expect a good crowd at our puja pandal,” said Partha Bhattacharjee, convenor of the Puja Committee.

Dibrugarh will celebrate more than 120 Durga pujas this year, with many pandals focusing on environmental themes. The Dibrugarh district administration has devised plans to ensure smooth traffic flow during Durga puja in Dibrugarh.