Diphu Mavericks Basketball Club emerges victorious

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 12: The Diphu Mavericks Basketball Club, Diphu, achieved a significant victory by clinching the championship at the SYM 3×3 Basketball Tournament organised by St Anthony’s High School in Shillong. The tournament, which commenced on September 8 and concluded on the 10th, marked a historic moment for the club as it secured its first tournament win outside of Karbi Anglong.

Established as a relatively new entrant to the basketball scene in Karbi Anglong, the Diphu Mavericks Basketball Club has rapidly gained recognition and popularity across Assam as one of the emerging and successful basketball clubs.

