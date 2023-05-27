Dissent in BJP Jorhat dist unit, one quits party post



HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 26: Kumud Kachari, a vice president of Jorhat district BJP unit on Friday has reportedly sought to be released from his post. In this regard, Kachari has urged the Jorhat district president of the ruling party Hemanta Kalita to relieve him from the post by sending a WhatsApp message.

When contacted, Kachari, a former chief executive councillor of Thengal Kachari Autonomous Council based at Titabar, told this correspondent that he has sought to be relieved from the post due to some personal reasons which he did not want to disclose to the public.

Kalita, also a former Titabar MLA, when contacted acknowledged receiving a message purportedly from Kachari, which he said needed to be verified as to whether it was actually sent from Kachari. Kalita did not further want to comment on the matter.

A BJP source disclosed that the state leadership of the party has on Thursday reportedly issued show-cause notice to Kachari and two other functionaries of the district unit allegedly for making statements to the media on internal matters of the party.

It may be mentioned that there has been reportedly internal strife among a section of leaders and a video showing an angry outburst by a woman member during a meeting in presence of Kalita, this week had gone viral in social media.

Subsequently, Kachari along with two other leaders were seen speaking to the electronic media on internal matters bringing up allegations against Kalita’s way of functioning.

Kalita was appointed as president of Jorhat district unit BJP on 2021 December after the then president Kamakhya Mohon Das resigned from the post.

However, a party source said that the district unit committee having the same office bearers during the tenure of Das, continued.

