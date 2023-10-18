District Agriculture Office in West Karbi Anglong celebrates Kati Bihu at Kumpathar village

HT Digital,

Karbi Anglong, Oct 18: The Office of The District Agricultural Officer, West Karbi Anglong celebrated Kati Bihu at Kumpathar Village under Tumpreng ADO Circle today. As part of the celebration, an awareness meeting was held where the farmers were told about the various schemes of the Department and how they can benefit from the various schemes.

- Advertisement -

District Commissioner, West Karbi Anglong District , Krishna Baruah and VDC Chairman, Bithung Rengthema VDC Ramson Rongpi were present in this occassion as the chief guest.

Along with them, Biswajit Rongpi, District Agriculture Officer, West Karbi Anglong; Saurav Dutta, scientist, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Diphu; Raju Borkakoty, Paddy procurement centre in-charge; Biraj Kalita, ADO Chintong I.T.D.P and all the official staffs of the department were present.

The celebrations saw the planting of the tulsi plant as part of the traditional ritual by the District Commissioner.

Agricultural implements were also distributed to beneficiary farmers by the esteemed guests.

The day’s festivities concluded with the lighting of the traditional sakis in the paddy field, carrying forward the spirit of hope and unity.

- Advertisement -

Kati Bihu, also known as Kangali Bihu, is observed on the last day of Ashwin month in the Assamese calendar, which usually falls in October. This festival is closely associated with agriculture and primarily focuses on praying for a bountiful harvest during the upcoming winter season. Farmers light traditional lamps, known as “sakis,” and place them in paddy fields to ward off pests and evil spirits that might harm their crops. The lighting of earthen lamps and bonfires also symbolizes hope, prosperity, and the dispelling of darkness.

The Kati Bihu celebrations serve as a reminder of the importance of sustainable agriculture and cultural heritage, blending tradition and modernity, and ushering in a season of promise for the hardworking farmers of Assam.