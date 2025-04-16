Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Provides Aid at Accident Scene in Jorhat

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 16: A serious road accident took place in Dhapkota, Jorhat, when a family from Belsor, Nalbari, lost control of their car while traveling from Jorhat to Guwahati. The vehicle rammed into a road divider, leaving all family members — including a young child — critically injured.

In a fortunate turn of events, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika happened to be passing through the area on his way from Sivasagar to Guwahati. Witnessing the aftermath of the accident, he quickly intervened and helped manage the situation. The injured were promptly taken to the hospital for emergency care using one of the minister’s convoy vehicles. Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the crash.

In a separate but equally tragic incident earlier in March, two Kaziranga University students lost their lives in a road accident in Pulibor, Jorhat. The accident occurred near Ajan Gaon when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a road divider after the driver reportedly lost control.

The vehicle was carrying four students—two male and two female—when the fatal collision occurred. The two male students died on the spot due to the intensity of the crash. The two injured female students were immediately transported to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), where they remain in critical condition.

Both incidents have sparked concerns about road safety in the region, prompting calls for stricter traffic enforcement and awareness campaigns.