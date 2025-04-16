35.8 C
Silchar Eye Doctor Accused of Assaulting 3-Year-Old, Sparks Outrage

HT Digital

GUWAHATi, APR 16: In a deeply disturbing incident that has triggered widespread outrage in Assam’s Cachar district, a three-year-old child was allegedly assaulted by a doctor during a routine eye check-up in Silchar. The incident reportedly occurred at Choudhury Eye Clinic, located in the Shillongpatty area of the town.

Dr. Haimanti Choudhury, an eye specialist at the clinic, has been accused of slapping the toddler while examining him. The child had been brought to the clinic by his parents, both of whom are teachers residing in the Bilpar area, for a routine eye consultation.

According to the child’s mother, the incident unfolded when Dr. Choudhury suddenly lost her temper during the examination and began slapping the child across the face. Shocked by the doctor’s behavior, the mother rushed in to stop the assault and protect her son.

Word of the alleged assault spread rapidly, angering other patients and their families who were present at the clinic. A tense atmosphere developed as a crowd gathered, expressing their fury and condemning what they described as inhumane and unacceptable behavior by a medical professional.

As the situation grew increasingly volatile, police and paramilitary forces were called in to control the crowd and maintain order at the scene.

Following the incident, the child’s mother lodged a formal complaint with the police. In response, authorities detained Dr. Haimanti Choudhury for questioning and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

