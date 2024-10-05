District-level art competition held in Biswanath

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Oct 4: The District Child Protection Unit, Biswanath, in collaboration with Child Helpline, Biswanath, organised a district-level art competition on the theme ‘Child marriage, child labour’, along with an essay competition and a poster-making competition on the topic ‘Negative impacts of child marriage and child labour in society’ at the auditorium of Biswanath College of Education, Biswanath Chariali, stated a press release. A total of 80 students from various educational institutions in the greater Biswanath Chariali area participated in the event. A signature campaign was also organised by the District Child Protection Unit, Biswanath, to raise awareness about child protection mechanisms. All the guests from various departments and participants joined the signature campaign. An exhibition-cum-mela was also organised, where handmade bags, stands, folders, diyas, papad, namkeens, and various food items by the inmates of Gramin Child Care Institution were displayed.

The event was graced by the presence of several guests, including Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS, DC, Biswanath, Dhrubajyoti Das, ACS, ADC, Pratishaa Dutta, ACS, EO, Puspankar Patir, ACS, assistant commissioner, Ankur Pathak, district sports officer, Moti Kr Newar, chairperson, Welfare Committee, district child protection officer, Child Welfare Committee member, principal of Biswanath College of Education, officials from the District Child Protection Unit and Child Helpline, Biswanath, representatives from the District Team Poshan and DHEW, along with all block officials of Biswanath ICDS.