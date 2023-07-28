District-Level Training On Agriculture Census Conducted

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, July 27: The 14th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM KISAN) was ceremonially released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Sikar, Rajasthan on Thursday.

In commemoration of this event, a live webcast and a meeting were organised by the office of the district agriculture office, West Karbi Anglong district at Dongkamokam Higher Secondary School, Dongkamokam in West Karbi Anglong.

The program was held centrally for the entire district and witnessed the presence of Radip Ronghang, chairman of Soil Conservation Board of West Karbi Anglong district and also a member of BJP, West Karbi Anglong District Committee. Ronghang emphasised the importance of farmers availing the benefits of various schemes provided by the Agriculture Department. The district agriculture officer, agriculture development officers from different ADO Circles, AEAs, officials, and farmers from various ADO circles were also present during the meeting.

Following the meeting, a one-day district level training was conducted for enumerators and supervisors, focusing on Agriculture Census, 2021-22. The training was facilitated by the deputy director of Economics and Statistics, Diphu, and sub-divisional statistical officer, Hamren. Anwar Hussain and Dilip Kumar Thakuria from the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, along with inspectors Joykanta Deka and Dipak Duarah, provided valuable insights on how to effectively conduct an agriculture census to the participating enumerators and supervisors.