District level training on emergency response concludes in Haflong  



HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, June 7: The two day – ‘District Level Training on Children and Women Care in Relief Camps & Temporary Shelter During Emergencies’ which was held in collaboration with Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) concluded here in Haflong on Tuesday. The training program started from Tuesday at Circuit House Haflong, Dima Hasao.

Kishore Dutta, ASDM, Ankur Bikash Dev, ASDMA, Annie Lalchhingpui Chorai, gender specialist, DHEW, Dima Hasao and Kimjnabika Bathari, gender specialist, DHEW, Dima Hasao were present as resource person in the program.

Earlier, the training was inaugurated by Riki B Phukan, the DPO of DDMA Haflong.

Altogether, fifty numbers of Anganwadi workers from five blocks across Dima Hasao district took part in the training programme. During the two-day training program, the resource person interacted with the participants and was able to learn various challenges during disaster and trained them about the ways to respond during certain situations.

The training emphasised on ‘Do’s and Don’ts’ before, during and after disasters, CFS, necessity of children-friendly-space (CFS), MHM, importance of menstrual hygiene management, nutrition apart from requirements of nutrition to pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls and children.