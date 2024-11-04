Doctors essential for scientific temperament: Sarbananda Sonowal

HT Bureau

DIBRUGARH, Nov 3: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasized the essential role of doctors in fostering scientific temperament within society during his address in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

He spoke at the 78th Foundation Day of Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) and the 62nd Foundation Day of Dibru College.

“The role played by any doctor is crucial in building a scientific temperament in society. It is a matter of immense pride that the rich legacy of Assam Medical College is in your capable hands, furthering this temperament while enriching the lives of people both physically and mentally,” he stated.

The minister also highlighted the significant contributions of the Narendra Modi-led government in revamping the education sector, positioning India on track to become a ‘Vishva Guru.’

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are integrating the best of traditional medicine with modern practices to provide holistic treatment and promote overall well-being,” he added.

- Advertisement -

Sonowal noted the crucial contributions of the medical and scientific communities in overcoming the challenges posed by COVID-19. “While vaccination helped heal individuals, the selfless service of the medical community was essential in healing society at large.”

He remarked on the high caliber of Indian doctors in clinical excellence, pointing to the rapid growth of medical tourism as a testament to this. “While we excel in contemporary medical practices, our age-old traditional medicinal systems have also proven effective in healing both health and mind. India’s greatest soft power export is Yoga, which continues to benefit humanity globally,” he said.

Regarding Assam Medical College, Sonowal emphasised the need to hone its legacy to support a world-class talent pool of doctors and researchers.

“In addition to the Assam government’s commitment of Rs 300 crore to improve infrastructure, as an MP of Dibrugarh LSC, I will certainly contribute to elevating the AMC’s status as a leading center of care and healing in the region. AMC is the pride of Dibrugarh, Assam, and the Northeast. You shall continue to inspire generations and heal humanity,” he asserted.

- Advertisement -

The event was also attended by Bimal Borah, minister of Assam; Rameswar Teli, MP of Rajya Sabha; Bolin Chetia, MLA of Sadiya LAC; Dr. Saikat Patra, mayor of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation; Prof Sanjeev Kakati, principal of AMC; Dr Reema Nath, vice principal of AMC; Arun Jyoti, CEM of Moran Autonomous Council; Indra Gogoi, vice chairman of Assam Gas Company Limited; Ujjwal Kashyap, district president of BJP Dibrugarh, among other dignitaries.

Additionally, Sonowal participated in the 62nd Foundation Day celebration of Dibru College, which was founded with public support and has become a pioneering institution in the region, receiving top honors from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). He paid floral tributes to the founding Principal Bharat Narayan Jamowar and vice principal Nanda Lal Borgohain.

“The 21st century is one of competition, and we must participate to achieve success with dignity. Dibru College prepares you for that challenge. Students from across the Northeast study here, honing their skills to contribute significantly to nation-building. You should be grateful for that. My appeal to students today is to focus on self-development. There are no shortcuts to success—you must work hard on your character and discipline. Our dynamic PM, Narendra Modi ji, works tirelessly for the nation, not just as a leader but as someone fully immersed in serving the country. May you find a role model in his life!” Sonowal remarked.

The event was also attended by Rameswar Teli, former Union Minister of State and MP of Rajya Sabha; Dr. Saikat Patra, Mayor of DMC; Prof. Jiten Hazarika, Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University; Pradeep Kumar Baruah, President of the Governing Council of Dibru College; Aditi Baruah, Principal of Dibru College, among other dignitaries.