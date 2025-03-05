Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal lays foundation stone for capacity expansion at AMCH

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 4: The Union minister of ports, shipping & waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal laid the foundation stone for a 37 bedded patient care cabin facility block to be developed within the Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) premises here on Tuesday.

The cabins will be spaced out across four floors with advanced medical care for patients. The fully furnished four storied facility will be developed with an investment of Rs 8.89 crore. The Oil India Limited (OIL) will support the cost as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Speaking on the occasion, the Union minister said, “Under PM Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, the healthcare system in India has undergone a tremendous transformation which has made it effective for people from all sections of the society.

The Ayushman Arogya Bharat is transforming India’s healthcare landscape —affordable, accessible, and world-class. A Viksit Bharat begins with a healthy Bharat, and we are steering the nation towards excellence in healthcare for every citizen. Healthcare excellence is key to achieve the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s Viksit Bharat.”

Highlighting the role that AMCH has played, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “AMCH Dibrugarh, Northeast India’s pioneering medical college, has long been the backbone of healthcare in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and beyond. As demand surges for affordable, high-quality treatment, a new facility in Assam emerges—not just as an expansion, but as a promise to redefine specialised care for the region.

I am confident that the capacity expansion at AMCH will further bolster the commitment of Narendra Modi government to reshape and strengthen country’s healthcare system—accessible, affordable, and built to last—boosting the region’s medical backbone with vision and resolve.” Advising the students of AMCH who gathered at the auspicious occasion, the MP from Dibrugarh LSC, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Good health is a way of life.

Through yoga, balanced nutrition, and mindful living, we build strength, resilience, and inner harmony. A healthy lifestyle isn’t just about adding years to life—it’s about adding life to years. Breathe, move, and thrive—your wellness journey is equally crucial for an efficient healthcare delivery system in the country. As the future caregivers of humanity, you hold the power to heal and transform lives.

We wish you the best health and a sound mind, for with these strengths, your contribution to nation-building and improving lives will be even more meaningful.” The event saw the presence of Rituparna Baruah, Chairman, Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), Government of Assam; Akhim Hazarika, Chairman, District Development Authority (DDA), alongside senior officials from OIL and AMCH.