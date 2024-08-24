Don Bosco University Inaugurates Skill Development Centre in Guwahati

HT Digital

August 24, Saturday: Don Bosco University has inaugurated a new Centre for Skill Development in Guwahati, marking a significant step towards enhancing vocational training and skill-building opportunities in the region. The center aims to equip students and professionals with the practical skills needed to excel in various industries.

- Advertisement -

The facility will offer a range of courses designed to meet the demands of the current job market, focusing on both technical and soft skills. By providing hands-on training and industry-relevant knowledge, the center seeks to bridge the gap between education and employment, empowering individuals to pursue successful careers.

The launch of the Skill Development Centre is in line with Don Bosco University’s commitment to fostering holistic education and contributing to the socio-economic growth of the community. The university hopes that this initiative will not only benefit students but also serve as a resource for local businesses seeking skilled workers.