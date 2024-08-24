31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 24, 2024
type here...

Don Bosco University Inaugurates Skill Development Centre in Guwahati

Don Bosco University has opened a new Centre for Skill Development in Guwahati to enhance vocational training and skill-building opportunities.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 24, Saturday: Don Bosco University has inaugurated a new Centre for Skill Development in Guwahati, marking a significant step towards enhancing vocational training and skill-building opportunities in the region. The center aims to equip students and professionals with the practical skills needed to excel in various industries.

- Advertisement -

The facility will offer a range of courses designed to meet the demands of the current job market, focusing on both technical and soft skills. By providing hands-on training and industry-relevant knowledge, the center seeks to bridge the gap between education and employment, empowering individuals to pursue successful careers.

The launch of the Skill Development Centre is in line with Don Bosco University’s commitment to fostering holistic education and contributing to the socio-economic growth of the community. The university hopes that this initiative will not only benefit students but also serve as a resource for local businesses seeking skilled workers.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Government Forms Committee to Address Confusion Over Equivalent Engineering Courses

The Hills Times -