Vocational students experience hands-on training

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 17: An industrial visit was organised for candidates of classes 9 & 10, pursuing vocational education in the elective subject ‘Tourism & Hospitality’ at Kahilipara High School, Guwahati, in Hotel Vivanta on Friday. The industrial visit was organised by Yuvaan Educative LLP, a training and monitoring partner (TMP) of Samagra Shiksha, Assam.

During the industrial visit, students were given practical orientation by domain-specific experts of Taj Vivanta in front desk handling, banquet zone management, room service for guests, arrangement of cutlery and napkins on the table, table etiquettes in the Japanese section, and storage of vegetables in the hotel’s cold store, among other activities.

It is mandatory for all candidates pursuing vocational education to undergo hands-on skills training in prominent industrial units as per the guidelines of Samagra Siksha, Assam, based on the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) aligned course curriculum. Samagra Siksha, Assam has been implementing vocational education in various elective subjects like electronics & hardware, automotive, healthcare, tourism & hospitality, IT-ITeS, retail, etc., through National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) training partners.

All candidates pursuing vocational education are imparted theoretical sessions in respective government school premises and are taken to various industrial units like Vishal Mega Mart, APDCL, Pantaloons, Reliance Jio Mart, IORA, Food Craft Institute, etc., for practical training.

The principal of Kahilipara High School, Ritipriya Roy, stated that the visit organised by the school in collaboration with Yuvaan Educative LLP is a crucial step for bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application. She added that it has inspired the candidates to strive for excellence in their future careers. Skill-based elective subjects help school candidates choose a livelihood and career option very early in their careers and keep them focused on a path. Roy suggested that Samagra Shiksha, Assam, should introduce more such skill-based courses in all government schools.

This sentiment was echoed by Gaurav Khemka, director of Yuvaan Educative LLP. He emphasised that vocational education is an amalgamation of theory, practical, and hands-on training, enabling students to enhance their skills in their specific vocational subjects. He concluded by thanking Hotel Vivanta for their support in nurturing the next generation of hospitality professionals.

