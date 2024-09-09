Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s 98th birth anniversary observed

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 8: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, socio-cultural organisation ‘Chatok’, in collaboration with the Sonitpur district administration, organised a daylong program titled ‘Sudhakanthar Surar Torit’ in honour of the Bard of the Brahmaputra on Sunday. The celebration began at 10 am with the lighting of earthen lamps and floral tributes in front of the statue of the legendary singer by Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, additional district commissioner (ADC) Raj Boruah, prominent educationists Mahendra Nath Keot and Purneswar Nath, and AMTRON vice chairperson Ritu Baran Sharma, along with other dignitaries. This was followed by a chorus performance by members of Chatok, directed by renowned musician Anil Kumar Bhattacharya.

- Advertisement -

A book titled ‘Naba Prajanmar Shirat Bhupenda’, authored by Ranu Hazarika from Tezpur, was released by MLA Prithiraj Rabha, ADC Raj Boruah, educationist Purneswar Nath, and former chairperson of the Sadou Asom Lekhika Samaroh Samiti, Dr Charu Saharia Nath. Addressing the gathering, MLA Prithiraj Rava shared anecdotes about the legendary singer. ADC Raj Boruah provided a brief sketch of the singer’s life and emphasised the importance of recognising him as a cultural icon. Keynote speaker Purneswar Nath called Dr Hazarika the ‘people’s singer’, whose songs resonate globally. Tezpur poet Ruma Devi recited a poem in his honour.

As September 8 is also International Literacy Day, a skit was performed with the theme ‘Promoting Multilingual Education: Literacy for Mutual Understanding and Peace’ under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, organised by the District Hub for Empowerment of Women, Department of Women and Child Development, in association with the Sonitpur district administration. The skit highlighted the importance of girls’ education and raised awareness about various government schemes aimed at furthering their education.

The event was attended by president of Sonitpur District Sahitya Sabha Dr Bhupen Saikia, president of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha Ramesh Chandra Kalita, renowned actor Arun Nath, president of Chatok Bijit Borthakur, and dignitaries from organisations like Tarun Asom Sangha, Asomiya Club, and Ban Theatre. Members of the district administration and Chatok were also present.

Meanwhile, Tarun Asom Sangha and Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika Kala Sangeet Academy, in association with Gabharuporia Sahitya Sabha, observed the day with a program at 2 No Borpukhuri village under Thelamara Circle. MLA of Borchala LAC Ganesh Kumar Limbu graced the event as the chief guest and discussed the unmatched contributions made by Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

- Advertisement -

Our Nagaon correspondent adds: On Sunday, along with the rest of the state, various socio-cultural organisations in Nagaon enthusiastically celebrated the 98th birth anniversary of the legendary singer and musical maestro, Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

The Nagaon district committee of the Sangskritik Mahasabha, Asom, marked the day with a series of events at the Nagaon Swahid Bhavan. The programme began with the unfurling of the flag by Pabitra Pran Sarma, president of the committee, followed by tributes to the revered artist.

A musical procession was carried out across the town, followed by a poetry recitation session in which several poets presented their own works dedicated to Dr Bhupen Hazarika. The event was mentored by Pratap Hazarika, president of Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Sangstha, and inaugurated by Dr Sarat Borkatoki, retired principal of Nowgong College.

A seminar titled ‘Dr Bhupen Hazarikar Geetot Utkrishta Sahityar Prabhab’ was also held, with Pabitra Pran Sarma presiding, while former AGP minister and educationist Girindra Kr Baruah inaugurated the session. Dr Sanjeev Sharma, professor of Dispur College, Guwahati, served as the keynote speaker.

- Advertisement -

Similarly, Silpi Somaj, Asom; Sangeet Silpi Somaj; and Asom Silpi Kanon held celebrations with great pomp across the town. Silpi Somaj, Asom, began their events early on Saturday, organising a mass chorus of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s evergreen song ‘Manuhe Manuhar Babe’ at Nagaon Nehrubali field, with several thousand participants singing together. The organisation also conducted a series of competitions on Dr Hazarika’s songs at the Nagaon District Library Auditorium. The celebration concluded with a cultural programme in the evening.