Dr Karabi Deka Hazarika honoured with Dr MI Borah Award 2024

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 30: Dr Moidul Islam Borah Literary Award 2024 was presented to prominent poet, writer, and former head of the Laxminath Bezbarua Chair of the Assamese department at Dibrugarh University, Professor Dr Karabi Deka Hazarika, by the Arunodoi Sahitya Sabha and Dr Moidul Islam Borah Memorial Society, Sivasagar, jointly in a function held at the Sivasagar Press Club on Monday.

Dr Nahendra Padun, former principal secretary of the Asom Sahitya Sabha, formally presented the award to Dr Karabi Deka Hazarika.

Dr Karabi Deka Hazarika expressed her deep satisfaction and thanked the organisers, stating that it was one of the greatest honours of her life. She added that the literary works initiated by Dr MI Borah should be resumed and continued by new writers.

The event was attended by Dr Kandarpa Kumar Deka, husband of Dr Karabi Deka Hazarika and former vice-chancellor of Dibrugarh University, prominent poet Prem Gogoi, journalist MI Borah of the Dr Moidul Islam Borah family, Himangshu Neog, secretary of the Sivasagar Press Club, Khairuddin Ahmed, president of Arunodoi Sahitya Sabha, and many other dignitaries.