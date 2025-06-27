26.4 C
Nagaland observes International Day against Drug Abuse

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 26: International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed across districts in Nagaland on Thursday.

The observance brought together stakeholders from medical institutions, law enforcement, NGOs, legal bodies, and the wider community, reflecting a shared commitment to address addiction through prevention, treatment, and recovery.

The Kohima District Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Committee observed the day with the theme “Breaking the Chain: Prevention, Treatment, Recovery for All” at the Nagaland Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) auditorium.

The programme was organised by the Kohima district administration, in collaboration with Project REST, NHAK.

Speaking at the event, Kohima DC B Henok Buchem emphasized the urgent need to strike a balance between rehabilitative and punitive approaches in tackling substance abuse.

“While we must empower medical professionals and organisations to continue healing and reintegration efforts, law enforcement must simultaneously strengthen its crackdown on drug trafficking. Both are necessary, the carrot and the stick,” he said.

He acknowledged the growing concern that over 90% of drug users are young people.

He emphasised the importance of a balanced approach in Nagaland — combining strong law enforcement to curb supply with robust rehabilitation and reintegration support for those affected.

The DC called on all stakeholders, medical professionals, law enforcement, NGOs, educators, and families, to work together in strengthening both the “carrot” and the “stick” aspects of the response.

“Our response must be tailored to our unique social and cultural context. Healing cannot happen without enforcement, and enforcement without support leads nowhere,” he asserted.

The day was also observed in Niuland, Meluri, Tseminyu, Tuensang, Mon and Mokokchung.

