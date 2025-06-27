26.4 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 27, 2025
type here...

Centre trying hard to bring normalcy in Manipur to form popular govt: BJP MLA

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, June 26: BJP MLA K Ibomcha on Thursday said the Centre is trying hard to restore normalcy in strife-torn Manipur so that a popular government can be formed in the state.

He also said all civil society organisations in the state should provide full cooperation to the Centre to ensure a conducive atmosphere, a prerequisite for setting up a popular government.

- Advertisement -

“Today, we met with our party’s state president A Sharda Devi and discussed various matters, following her recent meeting with BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi,” the legislator said.

Related Posts:

In order to form a popular government, a conducive atmosphere needs to exist first, Ibomcha said.

“The Centre, along with all of us, are trying hard to create a conducive atmosphere. We are witnessing talks between different groups and the Centre. This is also a part of creating a conducive atmosphere. We are all at a crucial step, and the right step can bring a solution to the conflict,” Ibomcha said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

- Advertisement -

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)

Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Propping Hollywood epics: Dehradun company arms ‘Game of Thrones’ and other...

The Hills Times -
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India