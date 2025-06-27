Centre trying hard to bring normalcy in Manipur to form popular govt: BJP MLA

IMPHAL, June 26: BJP MLA K Ibomcha on Thursday said the Centre is trying hard to restore normalcy in strife-torn Manipur so that a popular government can be formed in the state.

He also said all civil society organisations in the state should provide full cooperation to the Centre to ensure a conducive atmosphere, a prerequisite for setting up a popular government.

“Today, we met with our party’s state president A Sharda Devi and discussed various matters, following her recent meeting with BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi,” the legislator said.

In order to form a popular government, a conducive atmosphere needs to exist first, Ibomcha said.

“The Centre, along with all of us, are trying hard to create a conducive atmosphere. We are witnessing talks between different groups and the Centre. This is also a part of creating a conducive atmosphere. We are all at a crucial step, and the right step can bring a solution to the conflict,” Ibomcha said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)