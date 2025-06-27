26.4 C
A R Rahman, Pharrell Williams create Punjabi track ‘Yaara’ for Louis Vuitton show in Paris

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, June 26: Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman has collaborated with globally popular musician Pharrell Williams for a Punjabi track for fashion label Louis Vuitton’s Summer 2025′ showcase in Paris.

Performed by singer Romy, the track, titled “Yaara” blended traditional Punjabi beats with contemporary music, serving as the perfect backdrop for a star-studded runway event on Tuesday.
At the event, Pharrell presented his latest collection as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director.
“Collaborating with Pharrell and being part of this incredible Louis Vuitton experience was truly memorable. It’s always inspiring to see music intersect with fashion and global culture in such a powerful way.

“Moments like these remind me of the universal language of creativity and the joy of coming together to make something meaningful,” Rahman said in a statement.

The show saw a host of global celebrities in attendance, including BTS member J-Hope and music superstar Beyonce, who were spotted enjoying the vibe of Rahman and Pharrell’s collaboration. (PTI)

