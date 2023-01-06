15 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 6, 2023
type here...

Dr Sashidhar Phukan selected for Assam Saurav Award

Assam
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent
DEMOW, Jan 5: Dr Sashidhar Phukan of Bokota Kukurasuwa Gaon of Sivasagar district was selected for Assam Saurav Award for healthcare and public services.
Notably, the Assam government announced the highest civilian awards – Assam Saurav, Assam Gaurav and Assam Baibhav at Guwahati on Wednesday and Dr Sashidhar Phukan was selected for the Assam Saurav Award.
After the news was announced, joy spread throughout the entire Bokota area. Dr Sashidhar Phukan is the joint director of the Health department in Jorhat district currently. Dr Sashidhar Phukan is the son of Guluk Phukan and Sunadoi Phukan. The people of Bokota congratulated Dr Sashidhar Phukan for his achievement.

- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Peace along border essential for developing ties with China: India

The Hills Times - 0