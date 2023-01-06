Dr Sashidhar Phukan selected for Assam Saurav Award

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Jan 5: Dr Sashidhar Phukan of Bokota Kukurasuwa Gaon of Sivasagar district was selected for Assam Saurav Award for healthcare and public services.

Notably, the Assam government announced the highest civilian awards – Assam Saurav, Assam Gaurav and Assam Baibhav at Guwahati on Wednesday and Dr Sashidhar Phukan was selected for the Assam Saurav Award.

After the news was announced, joy spread throughout the entire Bokota area. Dr Sashidhar Phukan is the joint director of the Health department in Jorhat district currently. Dr Sashidhar Phukan is the son of Guluk Phukan and Sunadoi Phukan. The people of Bokota congratulated Dr Sashidhar Phukan for his achievement.