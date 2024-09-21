28.1 C
Drug bust in Karbi Anglong’s Bokajan

BOKAJAN: Acting on secret information the police led by the SDPO of Bokajan in Karbi Anglong, Rustom Raj Brahma raided the house of Anwar Hussain at Rana Basti under Khatkhati police station.

While raiding the place, the police came across a car AS-31-4291 with ‘PRESS’ written on its windshield. On thoroughly checking the car the police recovered a plastic case containing heroin. The heroin in the plastic case weighs 11.08 gms.

In the case, a fake journalist identified as Sahil Munda, resident of Gotom Basti along with his accomplices Rohit Roy and Samsul Nehar were apprehended.

All the drug runners along with the car and seized drug are in the custody of Khatkhati Police. It may be mentioned that the fake journalist Sahil Munda is a habitual offender involved in drug and illegal alcohol smuggling.

