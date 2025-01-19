Education minister Ranoj Pegu assures to resolve issues related to Bodo medium

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Jan 18: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has assured to resolve the issue and problems of the Bodo medium related grievances within the short span of time in the state.

Minister Pegu on Friday held a significant meeting with representatives of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) at Janata Bhawan, Dispur in Guwahati, to discuss on various issues and problems related to Bodo medium and language of the Bodo community.

The delegation team of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha and ABSU, include ABSU president Dipen Boro, general secretary Khanindra Basumatary,Bodo Sahitya Sabha general secretary Nilo Kanta Goyary.

The meeting addressed several pressing issues, which included the provision to conduct special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for Bodo medium, provincialisation of schools and colleges in the region, upgrading high schools to higher secondary institutions along with establishment of new Bodo medium ideal schools in BTR, similar to the Tea Garden Adarsha Schools, recruitment of Bodo medium teachers, setting up a new Udalguri campus of Bodoland University.

During the discussion, minister Pegu emphasised the government’s commitment to implementing these initiatives to improve the education system for the Bodo community.

The dialogue has been seen as a constructive step towards addressing long-standing educational challenges in the region and ensuring the promotion of the Bodo language and culture through enhanced educational infrastructure.

ABSU president Dipen Boro stated that the meeting with education minister was a milestone achievement for education in Bodo medium as Assam government pledged key reforms in response to ABSU & BSS joint memorandum submitted to the government of Assam.

“Following January 8 dharna programme, a crucial discussion was held with Assam’s education minister, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, at Janata Bhawan, where significant commitments were made for the development of Bodo medium education.

He mentioned that the education minister Pegu has given several key assurances to resolve the issues and problems related to Bodo medium and language which include special TET in Assam and BTR in Bodo Medium to address the shortage of qualified teachers, creation and appointment of 54 teaching posts in newly upgraded higher secondary schools, 35 Model High Schools for Bodo medium, similar to Tea Garden Model Schools.

