Educator Krishna Prasad Singh passes away

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Aug 12: Krishna Prasad Singh, a distinguished administrator, Assam agitation leader, noted educationist, and retired principal of Margherita Public Higher Secondary School, passed away on Monday morning due to age-related illness.

- Advertisement -

Following the news of his death, thousands of people from various parts of Margherita gathered at his residence in 1 Number Lazum, Margherita, Tinsukia district. His body was then taken to the Margherita Public Higher Secondary School, where a large crowd assembled to pay their respects and offer prayers. The procession proceeded to the North Margherita Public Crematorium for the final rites.

Several organisations, including the Margherita Journalists Association, Margherita Regional Student Union, AJYCP Margherita Regional Committee, ATTSA Margherita Branch Committee, AASAA Margherita Regional Committee, Margherita College Alumni Association, Margherita MLA Bhaskar Sharma, Margherita College Teachers Association, Margherita College Principal Dr Atonu Kakoty, Surabhi Mahila Samity, Margherita Bazaar Committee, and many distinguished individuals from the Margherita region, paid tribute to Krishna Prasad Singh.

His mortal remains were cremated at the North Margherita Public Crematorium.

Krishna Prasad Singh is survived by his two sons, five daughters, a grandson, a granddaughter, and numerous relatives. His passing has cast a pall of gloom across the greater Margherita sub-division.