Assam: Prime Accused Arrested in Bokakhat Grenade Attack

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 28: In a major breakthrough, Bokakhat Police, along with district officials, have arrested Ankur Das, the main accused in the recent grenade attack on the CRPF camp at Panbari, Bokakhat. He was nabbed during a late-night raid in Dergaon, and it is a major breakthrough in the high-profile case that shocked the region.

- Advertisement -

The grenade blast on June 24 left three Assam Police personnel — Siddhartha Borbora, Sushil Bhumij, and Mintu Hazarika — injured. All three were seriously injured and taken immediately to Bokakhat Civil Hospital for treatment. Not only did the attack bring into question the safety of security forces, but it also induced fear in the local populace.

Initially, the district police at Golaghat suspected local poaching and drug-running networks being involved. But the investigation turned in a different direction after the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted at a possible connection with the outlawed militant group ULFA (Independent).

Though the Director General of Assam Police recognized the gravity of the case, he did not confirm if the grenade was exploded through a vehicle by the accused, Ankur Das and Rupjyoti Das — both of Bokakhat.

Police have arrested six people in relation to the grenade attack:

- Advertisement -

• Ankur Das – Main accused, from Bokakhat

• Rupjyoti Das – Co-accused, from Bokakhat

• Bhavesh Kalita – From Tezpur

• Sanjeev Baruah – Lakhimpur

- Advertisement -

• Pankaj Das and Kaku Das – Ankur Das’s brothers

All six accused have been sent to judicial custody as the police carry out lengthy interrogation to find out any potential connections to extremist or organized crime networks.