32.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 28, 2025
type here...

Assam: Prime Accused Arrested in Bokakhat Grenade Attack

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 28: In a major breakthrough, Bokakhat Police, along with district officials, have arrested Ankur Das, the main accused in the recent grenade attack on the CRPF camp at Panbari, Bokakhat. He was nabbed during a late-night raid in Dergaon, and it is a major breakthrough in the high-profile case that shocked the region.

- Advertisement -

The grenade blast on June 24 left three Assam Police personnel — Siddhartha Borbora, Sushil Bhumij, and Mintu Hazarika — injured. All three were seriously injured and taken immediately to Bokakhat Civil Hospital for treatment. Not only did the attack bring into question the safety of security forces, but it also induced fear in the local populace.

Related Posts:

Initially, the district police at Golaghat suspected local poaching and drug-running networks being involved. But the investigation turned in a different direction after the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted at a possible connection with the outlawed militant group ULFA (Independent).

Though the Director General of Assam Police recognized the gravity of the case, he did not confirm if the grenade was exploded through a vehicle by the accused, Ankur Das and Rupjyoti Das — both of Bokakhat.

Police have arrested six people in relation to the grenade attack:

- Advertisement -

•             Ankur Das – Main accused, from Bokakhat

•             Rupjyoti Das – Co-accused, from Bokakhat

•             Bhavesh Kalita – From Tezpur

•             Sanjeev Baruah – Lakhimpur

- Advertisement -

•             Pankaj Das and Kaku Das – Ankur Das’s brothers

All six accused have been sent to judicial custody as the police carry out lengthy interrogation to find out any potential connections to extremist or organized crime networks.

View all stories
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Mizoram’s First Rail Link to Capital Aizawl Fully Completed

The Hills Times -
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4