Udalguri Achieves Sharp Decline in Child Mortality Rate

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 28: Udalguri district in Assam has shown a remarkable decline in child mortality rates in the last three years, representing a landmark public health achievement. Government figures show a continuous decrease—from 256 deaths of children in the 2022–23 financial year to 130 in 2023–24, and again down to a mere 82 cases so far in 2024–25.

- Advertisement -

Health officials credit this astounding progress to a sequence of holistic health programs undertaken in April 2024. These initiatives, spearheaded by the district health society in collaboration with the Udalguri district administration, emphasized a multi-layered and strategic strategy towards maternal and infant healthcare.

As told by N. Binoy Singh, the in-charge Joint Director of Health Services, Udalguri, one of the main problems in the past was the child mortality rate in the district being comparatively higher. To tackle this, officials gave extra importance to early registration of expecting women—particularly during the first trimester—and ensured frequent antenatal check-ups with the active participation of ASHA and ANM workers. Pregnancy with high risk was kept under close supervision, and institutional deliveries were actively promoted to minimize complications.

Postnatal care was an essential contributor to better survival rates for children. Skilled health workers conducted home visits to check on babies and infants, detect the early warning signs of illness, and provide education to families regarding crucial childcare practices. The families were also educated about immunization and encouraged to exclusively breastfeed and practice complementary feeding.

Another key area of interest was the prevention and treatment of anemia in childhood. Frequent screenings, prompt interventions, and repeated follow-ups reduced the related health risks. Nutrition education campaigns informed families, enabling them to make better food choices, which contributed to the overall improvement in child health in the district.