Mizoram’s First Rail Link to Capital Aizawl Fully Completed

AIZAWL, JUNE 28: In a successful breakthrough for Mizoram’s transport infrastructure, the long-awaited 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang rail line is now fully ready and waiting formal inauguration. Planned to link the state capital Aizawl to India’s extensive rail network, the project marks a giant step for connectivity in the region. Traversing challenging terrain and demanding engineering specifications, the line has been successfully executed and has received safety clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS).

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials affirmed that the track is all set to be inaugurated, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi slated to open the line within days. Upon operationalization, the track will open up rail connectivity to Aizawl through Silchar, promising improved travel, trade, and tourism in Mizoram — widely hailed as the “Land of the Hill People.”

This historic milestone makes Mizoram the fourth Northeastern state whose capital is now rail connected to the country’s national railway grid,” an NFR spokesperson said. “The project should dramatically decrease travel times, enhance mobility, and be a great stimulus to economic growth, tourism, and integration of far-flung communities with bigger markets.”.

The Bairabi–Sairang railway line is a wonder of contemporary engineering, with 48 tunnels that stretch across a total length of 12.853 km, 55 major and 87 minor bridges, five road overbridges, and nine road underbridges. One of its engineering highlights is Bridge No. 196, stretching to a towering height of 104 metres — or 42 metres more than the Qutub Minar in Delhi.

The new railway infrastructure, as per officials, will not only reshape regional connectivity but also galvanize local economies. It will create employment opportunities, boost small-scale businesses around station areas, and drive inter-state trade and mobility in the Northeast. The easier accessibility is also expected to boost tourism, capitalizing on Mizoram’s rugged beauty and unfiltered cultural attraction.

The project has been undertaken in four strategic phases:

• Bairabi–Hortoki (16.72 km) – Commissioning date in July 2024

• Hortoki–Kawnpui (9.71 km) – Commissioning date in June 2025

• Kawnpui–Mualkhang (12.11 km) – Commissioning date in June 2025

• Mualkhang–Sairang (12.84 km) – Commissioning date in June 2025

The final inspection of the pivotal Hortoki–Sairang section was done by the CRS (Northeast Frontier Circle) from June 6 to June 10, 2025, which testified to the successful connectivity of the whole route. Previously, the CRS had given permission for the operation of freight and passenger services on the Bairabi–Hortoki section from August 22, 2024.