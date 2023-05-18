EM Rakesh Brahma distributes fish carrying vans in Kokrajhar



HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 17: A total of 140 fish traders from different districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) were given away three-wheeler auto fish carrying van and four-wheeler Tata mobile fish carrying vans at a programme held at Council Head of Department (CHD) of Fishery department in BTC office complex, Khargaon in Kokrajhar on Wednesday.

Bodoland Territorial Region executive member of Fishery department, Rakesh Brahma ceremonially distributed fish carrying auto vans and fish carrying Tata mobile amidst presence of departmental officials.

The beneficiaries are coming from different districts of Bodoland Territorial Region who are active in the field of fish trading activities.

Brahma said that the BTR government under the leadership of Pramod Boro, CEM of Bodoland Territorial Region has been stepping to extend welfare and support amongst the dish trading persons in the region.

He said the Fishery department in BTR has initiated a strong step to make massive development of the fish production programmes besides facilitating welfare aspects of the traders.

