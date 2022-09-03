Eminent educationist Dr Prafulla Mahanta passes away

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 2: Eminent educationist, writer and social scientist, Dr Prafulla Mahanta passed away on Friday due to prolong illness at Guwahati Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati.

He was undergoing treatment due to age ailments and breathed his last around 2:50 am on Friday morning. He was 81.

He was well-known for his creative writing and social research works in the field of literature in the state of Assam.

Dr Mahanta authored more than 11 books besides contributing a lot of articles in several magazines, newspapers in his days.

He was a retired director of the ABILAC and rendered services towards the uplift and development of Assamese literature.

Dr Mahanta was also well-known among the indigenous tribal communities in the state and wrote many books on the tribal communities especially for Bodos in his days.

He was also regarded as one of the prominent intellectuals of the state among the intellectuals.

Various literary organisations including Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Indigenous Tribal Sahitya Sabha of Assam (ITSSA), All Bodo Students Union condoled over the demise of Dr Prafulla Mahanta.

Bodo Sahitya Sabha president Toren Boro and ITSSA general secretary Kamala Kanta Mushahary offered floral tribute to the departed soul of Dr Prafulla Mahanta and extended deep condolences over his demise.

“Especially, Bodos and tribal communities lost a great personality with his demise,” the sabha leaders said.

Bodoland Territorial Region chief executive member (CEM) and UPPL president Pramod Boro expressed his deep mourning over the demise of Dr Mahanta.

He recalled the contributions and literary creations of Dr Mahanta and said that he had contributed a lot towards the upliftment of Assamese literature and language in the state.

He said, “Today, Assam lost a great social thinker and personality who always had an eye for social integration.”

“His contributions and dedications would be remembered in the state. We

convey deep condolence and mourning beside praying for his eternal peace,” Boro further added.