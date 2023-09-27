Eminent social worker, artist, and former ward commissioner Prabin Patowari passes away

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 26: The greater Tezpur area mourns the loss of eminent social worker, former ward member of Tezpur Municipality Board, and renowned artist, Prabin Patowary, who passed away on Monday at his residence in Brajen Nagar. He was 74 years old.

A dedicated member of the Asom Gana Parishad, Patowary served the regional party in various capacities throughout his life. His passion for addressing the issues in his ward and his active involvement in problem-solving gained him popularity in the area, leading to his election as a ward member of the Tezpur Municipality Board, representing Ward Number 19, twice.

Prior to his political career, Patowary worked for the Assam State Electricity Board under the Tezpur division. Upon his retirement from service in 2003, he joined the Asom Gana Parishad. During his tenure at the ASEB, he actively led employees’ organizations and trade unions, advocating for workers’ rights. He also played a significant role during the Assam agitation. In addition to his political endeavors, Patowary founded the renowned socio-cultural organization, Brajen Barua Memorial Sangha, in his area.

An ardent lover of art and theater, the late Patowary was closely associated with the world of painting and theatrical activities during his lifetime. As a committed actor on stage, he portrayed various roles in several plays.

His sudden demise has led to widespread mourning in Tezpur, with numerous organizations and individuals, including MLA Tezpur, Prithiraj Rabha, former MLA Brindaban Goswami, Tezpur district committee president of AGP Ratul Nath, former chairman of Tezpur Municipality Board Puspa Deka, and other notable figures expressing their condolences. Patowary is survived by his two sons, daughters-in-law, and many grieving relatives.