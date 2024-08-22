‘Entrepreneurship, innovation & employment key to youth development’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 21: BTC chief Pramod Boro underscored the significance of entrepreneurship, innovation, and employment in fostering the development of youth in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Speaking at a two-day entrepreneur’s workshop held at the Bodoland Administrative Staff College, Kokrajhar, he remarked, “We now have an environment of peace and security that should be leveraged to explore individual opportunities in all areas of human activity. Previous generations provided a solid foundation through their knowledge of indigenous production practices and traditional economies. This foundation needs to be enhanced with modern technology, innovation, and market linkages. The focus of the youth and future entrepreneurs must be directed toward this goal. Entrepreneurship is a pathway to rapid growth.”

The workshop covered topics such as startups, digital marketing, market linkages for local produce, and government of India schemes for various beneficiaries. Organised by the Department of Industries, BTC, the event featured resource persons from the government of Assam, Central Institute of Technology, BB Engineering College, and others. Notable attendees included BTC executive member Ranjit Basumatary, Prof Pranab Singh, Medalson Ronghang, startup specialist Naba Kr Boro, managing director of Bodoland Trade & Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. Pami Brahma, and additional director of Industries Nirmal Kumar Dey.