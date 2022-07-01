32 C
Entry fee revised for Karbi People’s Hall at Taralangso

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

 

DIPHU, June 30: The Department of Art & Culture, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) on Thursday came up with a revised rate of Entry Fee at Karbi People’s Hall, Taralangso.

The rate of Entry Fee is as follows; Entry Fee at main gate for adults per head is Rs 30, for children per head (above 5 years) is Rs 10, per DSLR camera is Rs 100 and film shooting Rs 1000 (on prior permission). Fee for boating; for four seaters (30 minutes), Rs 100 and two seaters (30 minutes) Rs. 50.

For vehicle parking (4 hours only) for two wheelers Rs 20, three wheelers Rs 30, four wheelers Rs 50, and HMV Rs 100 and beyond 4 hours extra charge of Rs 10 will be taken.

For foreign tourists, an adult will be charged with Rs 100, children Rs 50 and a DSLR camera is Rs 100. At Nothengpi, for adults it is Rs 40, children Rs 20 and students (with identity cards) Rs 50 off and a sky train for adults is Rs 60 and children is Rs 30.

