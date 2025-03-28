Ex-Gauhati High Court Official Sentenced to Six Years for Financial Scam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 28: In a landmark judgment, the Special Judge, CBI, Additional Court No. 03, Chandmari, Guwahati, has sentenced Wahed Ali, a former Record Arranger of the Gauhati High Court, to six years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) along with a fine of Rs 1.8 lakh. The verdict pertains to a case of financial embezzlement.

- Advertisement -

The case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 15, 1996, following a complaint by the Registrar (Judicial) of the Gauhati High Court. The complaint alleged that Wahed Ali, who was responsible for collecting money from the treasury and bank, had misappropriated Rs 81,000. Sensing legal trouble, he later deposited the amount back into the treasury and submitted a written statement expressing willingness to repay any excess funds he might have taken.

However, a detailed CBI investigation uncovered a much larger financial fraud. It was revealed that Ali had embezzled funds by manipulating Travel Allowance (T.A.) bills—falsifying amounts, altering original figures, and inserting fictitious names. The total amount misappropriated through these fraudulent methods was Rs 38,88,050.

Following the completion of the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet against Wahed Ali and other accused individuals on September 5, 2000. After years of legal proceedings, the court has now convicted and sentenced Ali, reinforcing the commitment to combating financial malpractice within judicial institutions.