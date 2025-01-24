16 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 24, 2025
NIA Special Court sentences two in Assam ABT case

The judgment comes under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UA(P) Act.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Guwahati has sentenced two individuals from Assam’s Barpeta district to imprisonment in connection with the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) case, a press release said on Friday.

Additionally, Rashid has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for a period already undergone 2 years, 10 months, and 13 days under Sections 20, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act.

He also received three months of simple imprisonment under Section 120(B) of the IPC.

The second accused, Mukibul Hussain, was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment and fined Rs. 500.

He also received simple imprisonment for 14 days under Section 120(B) of the IPC.

Similar to Rashid, Hussain was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for the period already undergone 2 years, 8 months, and 13 days under Sections 20, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act.

The case, registered in March 2022, pertains to an ABT module operating in Barpeta district, which was affiliated with the proscribed international terror organization Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

The module was led by Bangladeshi national Saiful Islam, alias Haroon Rashid.

The NIA filed the initial chargesheet against eight accused in August 2022, followed by a supplementary chargesheet against two others in August 2023.

Investigations and trials against other accused in the case are ongoing.

