Ex UPPL member found sleeping on currency notes

GUWAHATI, March 27: As India gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, a scandalous image of a political figure from the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) allied with the BJP in Assam has stirred widespread controversy on social media platforms.

The picture depicts Benjamin Basumatary, a member of the UPPL, in a compromising position, lying semi-nude on a bed adorned with stacks of Rs 500 currency notes.

- Advertisement -

Basumatary, serving as the Village Council Development Committee Chairman (VCDC) in Bhairaguri, Udalguri district, has found himself embroiled in a scandal that has deeply embarrassed both the UPPL and the BJP. The image, which quickly went viral, has cast a shadow over the political landscape of Assam, especially given the proximity of the upcoming elections.

The UPPL, led by Pramod Rao, operates in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and has maintained an alliance with the BJP in Assam. However, the party swiftly distanced itself from Basumatary following the circulation of the incriminating photo.

Promod Boro, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and president of UPPL, took to Twitter to address the situation.

Boro clarified that Basumatary was no longer associated with UPPL, confirming that he had been suspended from the party on January 10, 2024. The disciplinary action was initiated following a letter from the Harisingh Block Committee, UPPL.

- Advertisement -

Moreover, Basumatary faced further consequences as he was also removed from his position as VCDC Chairman by the BTC Government on February 10, 2024.

Boro reiterated that Basumatary’s actions were solely his responsibility and that UPPL bore no accountability for any personal acts attributed to him.

He further urged media outlets and social media users to refrain from associating Basumatary with UPPL, emphasizing that the party should not be held responsible for his individual actions.

As the elections draw nearer, this scandal has undoubtedly created ripples in the political landscape of Assam, raising questions about the integrity and conduct of political figures associated with major parties.