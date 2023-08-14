Excise raid conducted in Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Aug 13: An excise search, patrolling, and raid were carried out by the Margherita and Digboi Excise teams on Saturday night. The operation, under the supervision of Prasanta Dutta, DSE Margherita, covered various areas including Tipong Colliery, Bisagaon, Hawaipathar, and Margherita town, particularly targeting roadside hotels and dhabas. This raid was part of a proactive effort to curb illicit activities and ensure a safe and responsible environment.

During the operation, the excise team achieved notable success by detecting 8 cases of illicit activities. As a result of their efforts, a total of 75 litres of illicit distilled liquor, 2650 litres of fermented wash, and 4 illegal distillation apparatus (DA sets) were seized. These seized materials were subsequently destroyed to prevent their misuse.

One individual was apprehended during the raid under Section 61(B)(a) of the Assam Excise Act, 2000 (as amended).