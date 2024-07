HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, July 24: An excise raid, search, and patrolling duty was conducted by Margherita Excise staff on Tuesday evening at Margherita Tea Estate, 4 No Line, under Margherita Police Station in Tinsukia.

A total of two cases were detected during the operation. The excise team seized and destroyed the following articles: 25 litres of ID liquor, 20 kilograms of pachwai, and 1.98 bulk litres (BL) of IMFL (intoxicating liquor) intended for sale in Assam only.