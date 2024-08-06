Excise raid in Margherita 

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Aug 5: An excise raid was carried out on Sunday night by the Digboi and Margherita excise parties, with assistance from the Digboi police, at Bengenabari Oil Camp, Powai Bazaar under Digboi Police Station. A naka checking duty was also conducted at Namchik Gate located at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, where a total of 54 vehicles were searched, which fall under the Lekhapani Police Station of the Margherita sub-division, Tinsukia district.

A total of 4 cases were detected, and the excise team recovered, seized, and destroyed the following items: Fermented wash (600 litres), illicit distilled liquor (40 litres), D/A sets (1), beer (22.18 BL), IMFL (3.78 BL) (All seized beer and IMFL were intended for sale in Arunachal Pradesh only.)