1 arrested, illegal liquor seized

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Oct 16: The excise department conducted raids at several places in Margherita and Digboi

and arrested one person and seized several litres of illegal liquor.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of Margherita deputy superintendent of excise,

Prasanta Dutta on Sunday and Monday at 10th mile, Jagun, Lekhapani under Lekhapani Police Station

and Powai TE, Powai Bazar, Powai Bongaon Powai Natun line under Digboi Police Station.

The excise team seized and destroyed 45 litres of illicit distilled liquor, 2600 litres of fermented wash,

580 kg of passwai, two DA sets, Indian made foreign liquor and beer.

One person was apprehended and booked under section 61(B)(a) of Assam Excise Act (2000).

The excise department personnel also carried out a nakabandi at Jairampur along the Assam-Arunachal

Pradesh border.