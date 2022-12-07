Executive engineer found dead in IB at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 6: Dilip Kumar Bora, executive engineer of Nagaon Barhampur Irrigation Division, Nagaon has been found dead on his bed, in Teliagaon town based departmental Inspection Bungalow (IB) on Tuesday morning here.

Bora was staying at the IB for over two years and like any other day, he went to sleep after dinner on Monday night. But when he did not wake up on Tuesday morning, one of the staff of the IB found him lying on his bed without any pulse and informed the local police as well as other officials of the department concerned.

Meanwhile police as well as other officials rushed to the spot and admitted him immediately in Nagaon BP Civil Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, sources added.

It is worth mentioning here that he was about to be retired from his service on January 1, 2023.

His mortal remains were later brought to the division right after post-mortem, where the officials as well as other employees of the division offered their tributes to him.

In the afternoon, the family members of the deceased engineer took his mortal remains to his native locality at Sipajhar in Darrang district, sources said, adding that the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. The demise of the executive engineer has casted a pall of gloom in the small town.