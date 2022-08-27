Exhibition cum training programme on grafting technology held at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Aug 26: For the first time in the district, Directorate of Horticulture and Food Processing, Khanapara, Assam in association with district agriculture department, Nagaon and Assam Project on Agri-business and Rural Transmission (APART) organised an exhibition on grafting technology in vegetables at Sensuwa nursery on the outskirts of the town under Khagorijan agriculture development circle on Thursday. Besides, a training camp on grafting technology among the farmers was also ceremonially inaugurated there.

Additional deputy commissioner, Nagaon Bijita Deka, district agriculture officer Tarun Hazarika, nodal officer and district coordinator to APART – Bhadra Bora and Santanu Kalita respectively graced the occasion. The executive officer of World Vegetables Association Sudipta Das and district environment coordinator Arpita Bora also participated in the inaugural ceremony.

During the training programme, Dr Ravi Shankar Monikam, specialist in nursery culture at Hyderabad based South East Asia centre of World Vegetables Association provided the training to the participants as well as agri-based entrepreneurs of the district. Sanjeev Rathore, specialist of ETC Consultant India Pvt limited, Sagar Pemuda chief executive officer of Versatile Agro First FPC, MD Bilash Bidgar and Harichand Pemuda and other 20 nursery farmers, traders as well as developers from the district participated in the training programme, a press note issued by the district agriculture department added.

During the programme, the participants were trained on how the vegetables like tomato would be cultivated in the rainy season by applying the grafting technology and that the use of grafting technology in vegetables would boost the production even during any challenging weather, the press note added.