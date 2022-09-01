Facebok Post Sends Drama Activist To Judicial Custody

Ht Correspondent

Nagaon, Aug 31: Biplab Jyoti Bhuyan, A Noted Drama Activist, Playwright, Writer And Editor Of ‘Sabhyata’, A Leading Assamese Literary Magazine Was Arrested From His Nonoi Residence Early On Wednesday Morning For A Facebook Post On The Great Saint Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

The Accused Bhuyan Was Later Forwarded To A Local Court Which Subsequently Sent Him To Jail Under Judicial Custody, Sources Added.

Sources Said That Bhuyan Uploaded A Facebook Post On Srimanta Sankardeva On Monday Last In Which He Criticised A Section Of People For Allegedly Enjoying Selfish Benefits In The Name Of The Great Social As Well As Religious Reformer Of The Soil Instead Of Spreading His Work And Creations Among The People In And Out Of The Country.

Following The Facebook Post, Nagaon Sadar Police Registered A Suo Moto Case In This Regard And Arrested Him On Wednesday Morning From His Nonoi Residence, Sources Said Further.

