29 C
Guwahati
Thursday, September 1, 2022
type here...

Facebok Post Sends Drama Activist To Judicial Custody

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Ht Correspondent

 

- Advertisement -

Nagaon, Aug 31: Biplab Jyoti Bhuyan, A Noted Drama Activist, Playwright, Writer And Editor Of ‘Sabhyata’, A Leading Assamese Literary Magazine Was Arrested From His Nonoi Residence Early On Wednesday Morning For A Facebook Post On The Great Saint Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

 

The Accused Bhuyan Was Later Forwarded To A Local Court Which Subsequently Sent Him To Jail Under Judicial Custody, Sources Added.

 

- Advertisement -

Sources Said That Bhuyan Uploaded A Facebook Post On Srimanta Sankardeva On Monday Last In Which He Criticised A Section Of People For Allegedly Enjoying Selfish Benefits In The Name Of The Great Social As Well As Religious Reformer Of The Soil Instead Of Spreading His Work And Creations Among The People In And Out Of The Country.

 

Following The Facebook Post, Nagaon Sadar Police Registered A Suo Moto Case In This Regard And Arrested Him On Wednesday Morning From His Nonoi Residence, Sources Said Further.

 

- Advertisement -

 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganapati Bappa’s Idol Inspired From Movies
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganapati Bappa’s Idol Inspired From Movies
BTS Jungkook And Jimin In Macthing Clothes Is The Cutest Thing To See
BTS Jungkook And Jimin In Macthing Clothes Is The Cutest Thing To See
Best places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh
Best places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh
Most famous South Indian Dishes
Most famous South Indian Dishes
Mira Kapoor Inspired Vacation Outfits
Mira Kapoor Inspired Vacation Outfits
- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Three Years Of NRC In Assam, Uncertainty Over Citizenship Continues

The Hills Times - 0
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Ganapati Bappa’s Idol Inspired From Movies BTS Jungkook And Jimin In Macthing Clothes Is The Cutest Thing To See Best places to visit in Arunachal Pradesh Most famous South Indian Dishes Mira Kapoor Inspired Vacation Outfits