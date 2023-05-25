Farmers at Dergaon sensitised on climate smart agri technologies



HT Correspondent

JORHAT, May 24: More than 30 farmers were sensitised on climate smart agricultural technologies at a seminar on ‘Climate Change Impacts and Mitigating Strategies’, organised at the Khanikar MV School, Khanikar, Dergaon on Monday by Sugarcane, Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Research Station (AAU-SMAPRS), Assam Agricultural University, Buralikson.

The seminar was a part of the week- long campaign of Assam Agricultural University on ‘Climate Smart Agriculture’ under the aegis of the ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, New Delhi.

The meeting was chaired by Dr TP Saikia, chief scientist, AAU-SMAPRS.

Other members present on the dais were Dr J K Gogoi, principal scientist, AAU-SMAPRS, Ajit Dutta, retired head master of Khanikar MV School, Jatin Phukan, a progressive farmer of the area and Arun Bikash Baruah, retired head master of Khanikar MV School and a social worker of Khanikar area. The meeting started with an introductory speech, stating the objective of the programme by Baruah.

Dr TP Saikia, welcomed the participant farmers and gave a brief perspective about climate change, its various reasons and consequences especially on agriculture.

This was followed by a talk on ‘Climate Resilient Rice Varieties’ by TK Borbora, plant breeder, AAU-SMAPRS.

AS Borah, agronomist of the station spoke on ‘Climate Smart Technologies in Agriculture’. He discussed the various approaches to mitigate the impacts of the changing climate on agriculture with special reference to integrated farming systems and cultivation of millets.

Dr Tulika Medhi, scientist, Plant Pathology and Dr Snigdha Bhattacharjee, scientist, Entomology, AAU-SMAPRS, delivered talks on ‘Climate Smart Disease Management’ and ‘Climate Change and Pest Management’, respectively.

More than 30 farmers attended the meeting and interacted with the scientists.

Ajit Dutta expressed his views on the seminar on behalf of all the invited farmers.

Dr Joshila Enghipi, scientist, Agronomy, along with other field staff of AAU-SMAPRS were also present in the meeting.

