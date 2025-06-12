AAU signs MoU with VSI Pune to boost sugarcane research

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 11: In a landmark development aimed at enhancing sugarcane cultivation and production in Assam, the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI), Pune, a premier institution in the field of sugarcane research. The signing ceremony took place at the AAU campus in Borbheta, Jorhat.

An AAU official stated that the collaboration with VSI—widely regarded as a national leader in sugarcane innovation and rural development—is expected to open up new research avenues and provide technical advancements that will benefit sugarcane farmers across Assam.

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials and scientists from both institutions. From AAU, present at the event were Sanjay Kumar Chetia, Director of Research (Agriculture), Mrinal Saikia, Associate Director of Research, Nilay Borah, Principal Scientist, and Milon Jyoti Konwar, Scientist. The team from the Sugarcane, Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Research Station (SMAPRS), Buralikson, was led by TP Saikia, Chief Scientist, and included Tridib Kr Borbora and Jutimala Phookan.

Representing VSI, Pune, were Sambhaji Kadu Patil, Director General, along with AG Kadlag, Principal Scientist, and Kapil V Sushir, Senior Scientist.

The programme began with a welcome by TP Saikia, who outlined the objectives of the collaboration. Dr. Sanjay Kumar Chetia delivered the introductory address, highlighting the significance of institutional partnerships for regional agricultural advancement.

Speaking on the occasion, Sambhaji Kadu Patil emphasized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in modern agriculture. He underscored how AI could optimize fertilizer and irrigation practices, minimize pesticide use, and determine the ideal harvesting period based on real-time sucrose content—ultimately leading to increased yield and quality of sugarcane crops.

In his address, Mrinal Saikia stressed the importance of value addition through effective utilization of sugarcane by-products, which could serve as an alternate revenue stream for farmers.

Meanwhile, AAU is also hosting the 34th Annual Group Meeting of the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Biological Control of Crop Pests, which began today and will continue till June 12. The event is jointly organized by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)–National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR), Bengaluru, and AAU.

A total of 88 scientists from across India are participating in the national conference. The inaugural ceremony was graced by AAU Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chandan Deka as Chief Guest, along with DK Yadava, Deputy Director General (Crop Science), ICAR, New Delhi, and Poonam Jasrotia, Assistant Director General (Plant Protection & Biosecurity), ICAR, New Delhi.

Sanjay Kumar Chetia delivered the welcome address, while SN Sushil, Director of ICAR-NBAIR and Project Coordinator of AICRP on Biological Control of Crop Pests, presented the 2024–25 annual report highlighting key achievements and future strategies under the national project.

Both events mark significant milestones for AAU as it intensifies efforts in research-driven solutions for crop improvement and sustainable farming practices in Assam and beyond.