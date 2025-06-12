28.4 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 12, 2025
type here...

AAU signs MoU with VSI Pune to boost sugarcane research

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 11: In a landmark development aimed at enhancing sugarcane cultivation and production in Assam, the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI), Pune, a premier institution in the field of sugarcane research. The signing ceremony took place at the AAU campus in Borbheta, Jorhat.

- Advertisement -

An AAU official stated that the collaboration with VSI—widely regarded as a national leader in sugarcane innovation and rural development—is expected to open up new research avenues and provide technical advancements that will benefit sugarcane farmers across Assam.

Related Posts:

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials and scientists from both institutions. From AAU, present at the event were Sanjay Kumar Chetia, Director of Research (Agriculture), Mrinal Saikia, Associate Director of Research, Nilay Borah, Principal Scientist, and Milon Jyoti Konwar, Scientist. The team from the Sugarcane, Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Research Station (SMAPRS), Buralikson, was led by TP Saikia, Chief Scientist, and included Tridib Kr Borbora and Jutimala Phookan.

Representing VSI, Pune, were Sambhaji Kadu Patil, Director General, along with  AG Kadlag, Principal Scientist, and Kapil V Sushir, Senior Scientist.

The programme began with a welcome by TP Saikia, who outlined the objectives of the collaboration. Dr. Sanjay Kumar Chetia delivered the introductory address, highlighting the significance of institutional partnerships for regional agricultural advancement.

- Advertisement -

Speaking on the occasion,  Sambhaji Kadu Patil emphasized the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in modern agriculture. He underscored how AI could optimize fertilizer and irrigation practices, minimize pesticide use, and determine the ideal harvesting period based on real-time sucrose content—ultimately leading to increased yield and quality of sugarcane crops.

In his address, Mrinal Saikia stressed the importance of value addition through effective utilization of sugarcane by-products, which could serve as an alternate revenue stream for farmers.

Meanwhile, AAU is also hosting the 34th Annual Group Meeting of the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Biological Control of Crop Pests, which began today and will continue till June 12. The event is jointly organized by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)–National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR), Bengaluru, and AAU.

A total of 88 scientists from across India are participating in the national conference. The inaugural ceremony was graced by AAU Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chandan Deka as Chief Guest, along with DK Yadava, Deputy Director General (Crop Science), ICAR, New Delhi, and Poonam Jasrotia, Assistant Director General (Plant Protection & Biosecurity), ICAR, New Delhi.

- Advertisement -

Sanjay Kumar Chetia delivered the welcome address, while SN Sushil, Director of ICAR-NBAIR and Project Coordinator of AICRP on Biological Control of Crop Pests, presented the 2024–25 annual report highlighting key achievements and future strategies under the national project.

Both events mark significant milestones for AAU as it intensifies efforts in research-driven solutions for crop improvement and sustainable farming practices in Assam and beyond.

8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025
10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025
Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer
Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India
Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

AASAA submits memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu

The Hills Times -
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape 10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon 10 Breathtaking Lakshadweep Beaches to Explore in 2025 Top 10 South Indian Dishes to Keep You Cool This Summer Top 10 Summer Vacation Destinations In India