Fatal Bus Accident on NH-15 Claims Two Lives, Investigation Underway

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 24: A tragic accident occurred on National Highway 15 in the early hours of Monday, resulting in the death of two passengers aboard an Ultra bus (registration number AS 20 2289). The bus, traveling from Tezpur to Guwahati, became the site of a devastating crash that has left both authorities and local residents in shock.

Upon receiving reports of the accident, Dhula police swiftly arrived at the scene to take control of the situation. The wrecked vehicle was seized, and the bodies of the two deceased passengers were retrieved from the debris.

Their remains were later transported to Mangaldai Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination. As of now, their identities remain undisclosed, pending further investigation and identification procedures.

Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene, noting that the victims’ bodies were found hanging inside the severely damaged bus. Preliminary assessments by authorities suggest a high-impact collision, though the exact cause is still under investigation. Officials are now focused on reconstructing the sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

To maintain order and facilitate a thorough inquiry, Dhula police have restricted media access to the police station premises. This measure has limited journalists from gathering immediate, on-site information. Additionally, senior police officials have arrived at the station to oversee the investigation and assess the situation firsthand.

The inquiry into the circumstances surrounding this fatal accident is ongoing. Authorities are working diligently to determine the precise cause and contributing factors. Further updates will be provided as more details emerge.

