There could be repercussions for what you say: Kangana Ranaut on Kamra show row

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, March 25: Disgracing anyone in the name of comedy is in bad taste, actor and MP Kangana Ranaut said on Tuesday as she weighed in on the ongoing controversy over comic Kunal Kamra’s remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s political career.

Ranaut, a BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, was speaking to reporters outside the Parliament here.

“You may be anyone but disrespecting anyone (is not good). You are disgracing someone in the name of comedy, you are disregarding what all he has done. Shinde ji used to drive an auto rickshaw a while ago.

“Today he has made it till here on his own. What are his (Kamra’s) credentials? Who are these people who haven’t done anything in life? If they can write, I’d say write literature or comedy scenes in films. Abusing in the name of comedy, mocking our scriptures in the name of comedy, making fun of people, mothers and sisters (is not right),” Ranaut said.

Kamra recently performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film “Dil Toh Pagal Hai,” apparently referring to Shinde as a “gaddar” (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commented on the row, saying Kamra should apologise for his “low level comedy”.

Echoing Fadnavis’ remarks, Ranaut said: “These people call themselves influencers. Where is society headed for this 2-minute fame? We need to think about this. Like Fadnavis ji said we have to take some responsibility for what we say. There could be repercussions. Would you stand by that when you are questioned legally?”

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged Habitat Studio in Mumbai’s Khar area, where Kamra’s show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

The actor also said it was wrong to compare the incident at the comedy club with the demolition of her Mumbai office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) back in the 2020 incident following her spat with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

“(Demolition of my office) was a completely illegal activity, this is absolutely legal. They can’t be clubbed together,” she added. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
