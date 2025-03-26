22.8 C
Sonali Bendre to host 'The Happy Pawdcast'

MUMBAI, March 25: Actress Sonali Bendre is set to host a podcast dedicated to pet parenting and animal care, she announced on Tuesday.

Titled The Happy Pawdcast, it will be available to stream on YouTube and RosePod from March 28.
“Get comfy, grab a treat, and tune in! We’ve got something exciting in store for you!

#PawdcastTime The Happy Pawdcast will be available to stream on YouTube / RosePod,” the 50-year-old actress wrote alongside a video announcing the venture.

The podcast aims to “be a trusted guide for both new and experienced pet parents, promoting responsible and informed pet care”, according to PTI.

Bendre, who most recently appeared in The Broken News 2, told PTI that her love for animals has grown stronger over the years.

“I have been a pet parent for years and my love for animals has only grown stronger. Being part of ‘The Happy Pawdcast’ is truly special for me because it’s a platform where I can connect with fellow pet lovers, share my experiences and most importantly, spread awareness about responsible pet parenting,” she said in a statement.

“Taking care of a pet is not just a responsibility but a deeply rewarding journey and this podcast is the perfect first step for anyone looking to embark on it. Through engaging conversations and expert insights, I hope to educate and inspire more people to welcome pets into their lives with love,” she added. Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement over the upcoming initiative. “Super excited,” one of them wrote. (PTI)

