Neha Kakkar breaks down at Melbourne concert, apologises to fans for arriving late

New Delhi, March 25: Singer Neha Kakkar broke down and apologised profusely to her fans after she allegedly arrived three hours late for her concert in Melbourne, Australia.

In a video, posted on Reddit by a user, the singer is seen crying on stage while some audience members booed for apparently arriving late for the concert. Some members could be heard shouting ‘go back’ to Kakkar, who then took the mic to address the audience.

“You have been really sweet and patient itni der se aap log wait kar rahe ho (you have been waiting for so long). I hate it. Maine life mein kabhi kisi ko wait nahi karwaya (I’ve never made anyone wait in my entire life),” the 36-year-old singer said.

“Aap itne der se wait kar rahe ho (You have been waiting for so long). I’m so sorry. You mean the world to me. Aap log itne sweet ho (You people are so sweet). I was so worried about ki kya hoga (I was worried what would happen). It means a lot to me. I’ll always remember this evening forever. But I’ll make sure, aap log jo mere liye itna keemati time nikaal ke aaye ho (that you have taken out your precious time for me), I will make you all dance,” she added. Kakkar — known for songs such as “Buhe Vich”, “Kaala Chashma” and “Manali Trance” — performed in Melbourne on Sunday, a day after her concert in Sydney.

