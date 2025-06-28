Ferry Services Halted Near Majuli After Wild Elephant Herd Sighting

HT DIGITAL

MAJULI, JUNE 18: Ferry services along the Brahmaputra River close to Majuli—identified as the largest river island in the world—were suddenly discontinued following a sighting of a huge troop of more than 150 wild elephants perilously approaching the ferry path. The incident was in the middle of the river, triggering an instant concern for passenger and operator safety.

The ferry route between Kamalabari Ghat in Majuli and Nimatighat in Jorhat is an important transportation lifeline for people and tourists. The sudden sighting of the elephant herd on Thursday and its reappearance on Friday prompted the authorities to suspend all ferry operations as a precautionary measure against possible human-wildlife conflict.

The suspension left a number of ferries and passengers stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra, as officials from the forest and districts evaluated the situation. Such a huge herd of elephants moving, especially so near to human settlements, is extremely rare and raised concern among the authorities.

Aiding the urgency of response was that the herd included elephant calves. Their fragility can at times drive adult elephants to wild behavior, raising the stakes of stampedes or violence if the herd is alarmed—putting human lives in significant risk.

Locals and travelers have appealed to the Majuli Forest Department and district administration to move with all speed in leading the elephants out of human-inhabited areas. The halt in ferry operations has impacted daily travel, medical emergencies, and economic activity on the island.

As a reaction to the public outcry, officials assured that forest department teams are closely following the situation. Intervention efforts are being implemented to secure the safety of both the elephant herd and the stranded commuters, with a particular emphasis on resuming ferry operations once it is safe to do so.