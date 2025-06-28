32.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 28, 2025
type here...

Ferry Services Halted Near Majuli After Wild Elephant Herd Sighting

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

MAJULI, JUNE 18: Ferry services along the Brahmaputra River close to Majuli—identified as the largest river island in the world—were suddenly discontinued following a sighting of a huge troop of more than 150 wild elephants perilously approaching the ferry path. The incident was in the middle of the river, triggering an instant concern for passenger and operator safety.

- Advertisement -

The ferry route between Kamalabari Ghat in Majuli and Nimatighat in Jorhat is an important transportation lifeline for people and tourists. The sudden sighting of the elephant herd on Thursday and its reappearance on Friday prompted the authorities to suspend all ferry operations as a precautionary measure against possible human-wildlife conflict.

Related Posts:

The suspension left a number of ferries and passengers stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra, as officials from the forest and districts evaluated the situation. Such a huge herd of elephants moving, especially so near to human settlements, is extremely rare and raised concern among the authorities.

Aiding the urgency of response was that the herd included elephant calves. Their fragility can at times drive adult elephants to wild behavior, raising the stakes of stampedes or violence if the herd is alarmed—putting human lives in significant risk.

Locals and travelers have appealed to the Majuli Forest Department and district administration to move with all speed in leading the elephants out of human-inhabited areas. The halt in ferry operations has impacted daily travel, medical emergencies, and economic activity on the island.

- Advertisement -

As a reaction to the public outcry, officials assured that forest department teams are closely following the situation. Intervention efforts are being implemented to secure the safety of both the elephant herd and the stranded commuters, with a particular emphasis on resuming ferry operations once it is safe to do so.

View all stories
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Prime Accused Arrested in Bokakhat Grenade Attack

The Hills Times -
10 Places In India That Feel Like You’ve Left The Country Top 8 Monsoon Gateway In South India India’s Top 10 Eco Tourism Spots Rich In Wildlife 10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4