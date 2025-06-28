32.5 C
Assam Bans Rail Transport of Live Pigs to Combat African Swine Fever

By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 28:  In a decisive measure to control the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF), the Government of Assam has imposed an immediate ban on the transportation of live pigs by rail into and through the state. This move follows a surge in ASF cases, which have significantly impacted the state’s piggery sector since 2020 due to the disease’s high mortality rate.

Whereas rail transport is totally banned, the government has permitted transportation by road of pigs in limited numbers subject to stringent conditions laid down in a fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) published on June 27, 2025. The movement is allowed from ASF-free states or nations only and is strictly channelized through the Srirampur Check Post in Kokrajhar. Entry from the Boxirhat Check Post in Dhubri is strictly prohibited. Piglets should not weigh more than 20 kg if originating from Indian states, or 40–60 kg when imported.

Intra-district and inter-district pig movement in Assam is permitted only for local farmers. The movements have to adhere to biosecurity measures. The consignment should be accompanied by a veterinary health certificate issued within seven days, a transit certificate as specified under the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978, and complete documentation regarding origin, destination, and transporter identity.

Farmers carrying piglets for breeding will need to provide a passport-sized photograph, Aadhaar card, land ownership or lease document, and GPS-tagged farm images. One consignment should not contain more than 200 piglets.

Entry of pigs into Assam should be notified 72 hours in advance to the police station at Srirampur. The authorities can randomly test the blood and quarantine. Transport vehicles should be sanitized at border entry and exit. Transport at night is strictly forbidden.

Offenders are penalized ₹2,000 per pig or ₹3,00,000 per vehicle—whichever is greater. Repeat offenders face double fines, five-year blacklisting of the vehicle and the owner, and potential criminal prosecution. If ASF is identified and fine not paid, pigs can be culled without compensation.

No pigs can be unloaded in Assam on transit to other Northeastern states. Disposal of animal waste along the transit routes is not allowed. Transporters will be liable for any mortality or loss during quarantine.

